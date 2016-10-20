Garcia's Roma contract terminated amid Marseille reports

Rudi Garcia's Roma contract has been terminated by mutual consent, amid reports the Frenchman is set to take over at Marseille.

The 52-year-old left his post with the Serie A outfit in January, having taken the role in 2013, and was succeeded by Luciano Spalletti.

However, he remained under contract at the Italian capital club until Thursday's announcement, which confirmed his assistants had also been released.

It is widely reported that Garcia will take the helm at Marseille, where Franck Passi is in temporary charge.

Having led Roma to consecutive second-placed finishes in his first two seasons, Garcia would be taking on a side who finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season.

They sit 12th after nine games this season and face the French top flight's ultimate test when they travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.