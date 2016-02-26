Garde feels for Grealish after suffering injury setback

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde admits he is sorry to see Jack Grealish suffer an injury setback as he attempts to work his way back into the first-team picture.

Grealish was banished by Garde early into the Frenchman's tenure at Villa Park after a night out partying following a 4-0 defeat at Everton in November.

The 20-year-old has only featured three times in the Premier League since then, with all games resulting in losses for the relegation battlers.

However, just as Grealish was working his way back into the first-team picture, the youngster suffered an ankle injury which halted any further progress.

"Unfortunately Jack is struggling with his ankle so this is not the best time for him to show me his desire to go through the first team again and help the team to fight," Garde said.

"But as soon as he has resolved his fitness problems and injury I problems I would like to see Jack, of course, and I’m sorry for him about that injury."

Villa are last in the league table, eight points from safety with 12 games remaining in the season.