Garde non-committal on future as Lyon coach

Garde's current contract with the Ligue 1 club expires in June and he has yet to agree a new deal at the Stade Gerland.

However, although the 48-year-old has revealed initial talks with president Aulas went well, he insists his focus is on Lyon's clash with Marseille this weekend.

"I have nothing to say except that I have discussed with the president," he told a press conference on Friday. "It went well. We need to meet again.

"There are many parameters that come into play before giving an answer and it goes beyond my attachment to the club.

"A date for my answer? First, (I will focus on) the last three matches.

"The important thing is to stay focused on the goal. The collective is more important than the individual.

"This match is decisive, fundamental to the club."

Lyon can guarantee a top-five finish - and a place in the UEFA Europa League - by beating sixth-placed Marseille on Sunday.