Garde not contemplating Villa relegation

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde says he can keep the club in the Premier League, having taken heart from his first few days in the Villa Park hotseat.

The former Lyon boss was appointed as Tim Sherwood's replacement on Monday and watched his new side go down 2-1 at Tottenham later that day.

Garde's first assignment comes on Sunday with the visit of champions Manchester City, with rock-bottom Villa winless in the league since victory over AFC Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season.

However, when asked whether Villa could beat the drop at his presentation to the media on Thursday, the Frenchman said: "I hope so. That is my target.

"I'm not coming to prepare for the next season in the lower division.

"My main target has been to meet the players and give them confidence quickly.

"I'm confident with 28 games to go, if we start winning things will change.

"I have learnt a lot from training. It is very important. Some players were really new for me. You have the player and the human, I am discovering about all of this but I have been happy with how we have trained."

Looking ahead to the weekend's top-versus-bottom clash, former Arsenal midfielder Garde added: "We have nothing to lose against Man City.

"They are top. We are bottom. I want my players to enjoy the game - we will make it a tough game for them.

"I know the fans have a big role to play. The Holte End is fantastic. I have seen it on pictures, the players need the supporters."