Garde urges Lyon to make amends for 2012 defeat

Lyon were beaten 1-0 by Marseille two years ago and Garde's side will look to make amends in Saturday's final at the Stade de France.

While PSG are 25 points ahead of Lyon in Ligue 1, Garde feels his side have the motivation to pull off an upset.

"I hope to see a different Lyon to the team that played the 2012 final against Marseille, which left a bitter taste in the mouths," he said on Friday.

"We had the impression we didn't really compete that day. I've undoubtedly modified things in the approach and the aim is to win the final and ensure we have fewer regrets than in 2012."

PSG are on course to retain the Ligue 1 title, but face Lyon having been beaten in their last two outings.

In the absence of leading goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Chelsea before losing 1-0 to Lyon in the league last Sunday.

"I like cups and when you enter a competition it is to win it," Garde continued.

"I always said to my players that I wanted to be at the Stade de France for the final rather than being at home watching it on TV.

"I like this competition and my players do too. I'm very pleased to have the possibility of lifting a trophy this season.

"I've got at least five players out. Ibrahimovic is Ibrahimovic, (Clement) Grenier is Grenier and so on.

"The teams are different. Some players have more influence on things than their actual play but PSG have strong and experienced individuals, many of whom will be going to the World Cup. I'm not worried for them."