Gardner urges fans to stick by Baggies

West Brom are second from bottom four rounds into the 2014-15 campaign following two draws and two defeats.

Alan Irvine's men have lost back-to-back matches after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Everton - a result that was met by boos at half-time and full-time.

English midfielder Gardner - four games into his West Brom career following his arrival from Sunderland - understands the fans' frustrations but has called on them to rally behind the club.

"I am a local lad. I'm a fan and I know what it feels like," said the 27-year-old.

"They come to the games and they pay the wages but as a team, including the fans, we're all in it together.

"West Brom is a family club and we give it everything we can and try our hardest every week. We just need to stick together. I know it's frustrating but it's early in the season and I think we'll be fine."