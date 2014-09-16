Gardner urges fans to stick by Baggies
Craig Gardner urged West Brom's supporters to stick by the team after their winless start to the Premier League season.
West Brom are second from bottom four rounds into the 2014-15 campaign following two draws and two defeats.
Alan Irvine's men have lost back-to-back matches after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Everton - a result that was met by boos at half-time and full-time.
English midfielder Gardner - four games into his West Brom career following his arrival from Sunderland - understands the fans' frustrations but has called on them to rally behind the club.
"I am a local lad. I'm a fan and I know what it feels like," said the 27-year-old.
"They come to the games and they pay the wages but as a team, including the fans, we're all in it together.
"West Brom is a family club and we give it everything we can and try our hardest every week. We just need to stick together. I know it's frustrating but it's early in the season and I think we'll be fine."
