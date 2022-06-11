Gareth Bale 'definitely not going to Getafe' after Real Madrid exit

Gareth Bale says he has not decided where he will be playing next season after leaving Real Madrid this summer, but has laughed off talk of a possible move to Getafe.

Bale is out of contract this month and the winger admitted last weekend that he has 'loads of offers' for next season, with hometown club Cardiff City among those reported to be interested in his signing.

And in an unexpected piece of news this week, Bale was linked with a move across Madrid to Getafe.

The club's president claimed he had been offered the chance to sign the 32-year-old and added that he would speak to his coach (Quique Sanchez Flores).

"Someone may take it as a joke, but 45 or 50 minutes ago I spoke with his agents, and they offered him to us. It is not a joke," Angel Torres told reporters.

"I have to think about it and talk to the coach. I don't know if he will come. Of course it's a possibility, all great footballers are.

"They have offered it to me and I have kindly listened. From there I will consult with the coach. Anything is possible."

Getafe then had some fun with the speculation, tweeting a reference to Bale's infamous flag celebration with Wales. "Getafe, Getafe, Getafe. In that order," it read.

But one of Bale's representatives, Joshua Barnett, claimed he did not even have the number of Getafe's president, and the player himself has now ruled out the improbable transfer.

Asked by reporters ahead of Wales' Nations league clash against Belgium whether he had decided his future, Bale said: "No, but I'm not going to Getafe, that's for sure!"