Gareth Bale expected to travel to London on Friday to seal Tottenham return

Gareth Bale is expected to travel to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham.

The Welshman is set to sign on a season-long loan from Real Madrid and – barring any last-minute hitches – will head back to the UK on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

It is reported that he will be accompanied on the plane by Madrid team-mate Sergio Reguilon, who will join on a permanent transfer, with the club hoping to announce both deals before the weekend.

Spurs have been in discussions to sign 31-year-old Bale seven years after he left for a then-world record fee and it appears all financial hurdles have been overcome.

The Spanish club are understood to be paying a large chunk of Bale’s sizeable salary.

Left-back Reguilon, who was interesting Manchester United, is primed to make a £27.5million move on a five-year deal after Spurs swiftly concluded negotiations for his services.

There is thought to be a buy-back clause inserted in the deal by Real Madrid.

Boss Jose Mourinho refused to discuss either deal at Wednesday’s press conference previewing Tottenham’s Europa League qualifying clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv, but he may be more forthcoming after the game given the significant developments.