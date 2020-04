Gargano omitted from Uruguay Copa America squad

There is no place for Walter Gargano in Uruguay's Copa America squad for the upcoming tournament in Chile.

Napoli midfielder Gargano was named in the defending champions' initial 27-man party, but was not included in the final list of 23 by coach Oscar Tabarez.

Estudiantes defender Matías Aguirregaray, Getafe's on-loan Atletico Madrid centre-back Emiliano Velazquez and River Plate midfielder Camilo Mayada will also play no part in the tournament, which commences on June 11.

Uruguay will start the defence of their title against Jamaica on June 13 before facing Argentina and Paraguay.in Group B.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martín Silva (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad).

Defenders: Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica), Jose María Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godín (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sunderland), Gaston Silva (Torino), Alvaro Pereira (Estudiantes LP), Mathías Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Jorge Fucile (Nacional).

Midfielders: Alvaro Gonzalez (Torino), Carlos Sanchez (River Plate), Egidio Arevalo Ríos (Tigres), Guzman Pereira (Universidad de Chile), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodríguez (Atletico Madrid), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro).

Strikers: Diego Rolan (Bordeaux), Jonathan Rodríguez (Benfica), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristhian Stuani (Espanyol), Abel Hernandez (Hull City).