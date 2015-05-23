Garitano stands down following Eibar relegation

Gaizka Garitano has resigned as the coach of Eibar after the club were relegated from La Liga on Saturday.

A 3-0 final-day victory over Cordoba was not enough to save Eibar, who slipped back into the Segunda Division courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record against Granada and Deportivo La Coruna - the latter having come from two goals down to earn a shock draw at champions Barcelona.

In his post-match news conference, Garitano announced that he would leave as a result of failing to ensure survival.

Eibar had defied all the odds by winning promotion to La Liga for the first time in their history last season and looked set to stay up comfortably this term, only to fade badly in the second half of the campaign.

Saturday's victory was only their second in 20 matches - and proved too little, too late due to Depor's stunning comeback at Camp Nou and Granada earning a point against Atletico Madrid.