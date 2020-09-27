Gary Holt delighted to see Alan Forrest adapting to Premiership quickly

Livingston manager Gary Holt admits he is delighted with the impact Alan Forrest has made and believes there is still more to come from the winger as he adjusts to life in the Scottish Premiership.

Forrest, who joined during the summer after playing first-team football at Ayr for seven years, scored his team’s second goal with a clinical finish in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old justified his return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the previous weekend’s 3-2 loss at Celtic.

Forrest also found the net in August’s 2-2 draw at Motherwell and Holt is pleased with how the playmaker is progressing in his new surroundings.

Holt said: “He merits playing at this level and is taking his chances.

“He was brought for goals and assists because he can score goals, look at how many he scored last year for Ayr.

“We know he can score, but we also know he can create, and he’s learning.

“It’s hard at this level, there was no quarter asked or given by either side out there on Saturday. You could see that.

“That’s what it’s like week in, week out, so we have to be patient with him as well.

“At times he will have a dip but that’s because he is new to this level and getting his body used to it and we’re seeing the fruits so far.”

The Lions opened the scoring on Saturday in the 34th minute when Scott Tiffoney slotted home from close range following a counter-attacking move that began from a Saints corner.

Forrest doubled his team’s lead just seconds later, curling a low drive into the far corner from Tiffany’s lay off just inside the box.

The win lifted Livingston off the Premiership basement, while the visitors fell to second bottom.

St Johnstone struggled for creativity in the final third and manager Callum Davidson admits he needs his strikers to start scoring.

He said: “I’d be concerned if we weren’t creating any chances. That’s the biggest thing for me.

“We want our strikers to start hitting a purple patch because our performances over the last six games have been better than the points tally suggests.”

Davidson, meanwhile, admits he is hoping new midfielder Craig Bryson will be ready to make his debut in next weekend’s clash with Celtic after missing out on Saturday.

He added: “Craig was a week too short. He has missed a bulk of training so hopefully next week he’ll be ready.”