Gary McAllister: What I REALLY remember most about the Alaves game

The Reds saw off their Spanish opponents 5-4 in Dortmund that night, as part of a memorable cup treble from the 2000/01 season.

McAllister, then 36, starred in the final as Liverpool overcame Jordi Cruyff & Co. – but the game itself is not what immediately springs to mind.

“I scored, had a hand in the winner and was given the man-of-the-match award by one of my heroes, Johan Cruyff,” says the Scot, speaking in the June 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. “But what I remember most about that night was the huge dildo that landed on the pitch!

“I was taking a corner in the second half, Robbie Fowler was warming up next to me in front of our supporters, and suddenly there was a thud. Robbie and I both looked at it, and I said: ‘Is that a…?’ ‘Yes Gary,’ said Robbie. ‘That is a dildo.’

“Nonchalantly, Robbie walked over to it, flicked it up with his right foot and volleyed it back into the crowd with his left. That’s what I remember about that night!”

Read the full One-on-One interview with Gary McAllister in the June 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine.