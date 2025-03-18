Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case

Manchester City are still awaiting a verdict following their alleged 115 Premier League breaches of financial rules

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts

Sky Sports duo Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been warned their conduct could land them in hot water.

The punditry pair - who often provide us with detailed insight as well as a laugh - have revolutionised Sky's football coverage over the last decade. But when it comes to the legalities of Manchester City's ongoing case, things could be about to turn sour.

Pep Guardiola's side are waiting to hear their verdict regarding an alleged 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, which largely refers to ATP (Associated Party Transaction).

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher warned they cannot give their 'opinion' with the case ongoing

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville must play by the book on this occasion

City's case has sparked a new cycle of rumours about their proposed punishment, which ranges from the stripping of titles to a potential relegation to non-league football. However, we are still waiting for a solid verdict.

Sky Sports is also keen to maintain the same tone when it comes to its on-screen punditry teams. This case is rare in that it is the first of its kind. Reports have suggested that the reigning Premier League champions will know the outcome before the end of the season.

Manchester City will have to give up their Premier League crown this season

According to the Daily Mail, Neville and Carragher have been told not to make 'snap judgements' and instead deal with 'facts' until the case has been completed.

Further claims suggest the pair now have to use 'sufficient time to digest the outcome' before passing comment and for further information, they must point to Sky Sports News for the latest.

Manchester City could be heading for serious repercussions if they lose their ongoing case

The idea driven by Sky Sports powers that be is to reportedly ensure fair coverage of the verdict and its aftermath, with the broadcaster keen to avoid causing any controversy.

Those on the email list have been advised that both sides may 'attempt to claim victory in some form' and that any potential punishment could be subject to appeal, which we here at FourFourTwo expect Manchester City to lodge, should they lose.

Stefan Borson, who previously served as a financial advisor to Manchester City, believes the case will stretch past the end of the season and if any of the 115 charges are proven, an appeal could mean this case stretches on even further.

He told Football Insider: "It’s only going to drag on to the end of the season if City are found liable for anything. If they’re clear, then the question will be what will the Premier League want to do about an appeal?

Manchester City have been a dominant force in English football over the past ten years

"But if City are found liable for anything, this could drag on until the end of the season. In some ways, that’s a positive in that it allows people to deal with it in the closed season to an extent.

"If the sanction is very serious, then you’ve got the issue of what happens with relegation or which season do you take the points from and all of that sort of stuff. It’s always been complicated and it remains complicated."

