Gary Neville appears alongside Sir Keir Starmer in a Labour Party political broadcast

Gary Neville and Sir Keir Starmer discussed Labour's plans and manifesto ahead of the upcoming general election

Gary Neville joined Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for a political broadcast
Gary Neville joined Sir Kier Starmer in a Labour Party political broadcast from the Peak District.

Speaking about issues including the upcoming general election, plans for the economy and more, Neville is known to be a supporter of Labour and speaks openly about his working-class roots.

