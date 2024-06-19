Gary Neville appears alongside Sir Keir Starmer in a Labour Party political broadcast

Gary Neville joined Sir Kier Starmer in a Labour Party political broadcast from the Peak District.

Speaking about issues including the upcoming general election, plans for the economy and more, Neville is known to be a supporter of Labour and speaks openly about his working-class roots.

Starmer faces competition from Rishi Sunak of the Conservatives as the United Kingdom prepare for their first election since 2019.

WATCH | Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Neville, a popular football pundit since his retirement, often features on our TV screens week in, week out via Sky Sports.

But the former Manchester United defender had to recently admit he does not wish to go deeper into politics having used his profile in the past to speak out about political issues.

“We should detest low pay, we should detest poor accommodation and poor working conditions," Neville admitted earlier this year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That is something we can never, ever accept that in this region or in any region – and it is just worth mentioning we’ve got a current government in our country who are demonising rail workers, ambulance workers and – terrifyingly – nurses.

“We can’t have people being paid an absolute pittance to work, we can’t have people in accommodation which is unsavoury and disgusting. That shouldn’t happen here [Neville was speaking in Qatar] with the wealth that exists. But it shouldn’t happen in our country, that our nurses are having to fight for an extra pound or an extra two pounds either.”

Watch our party election broadcast: @Keir_Starmer speaks to @GNev2 about his plans to change Britain 👇 pic.twitter.com/uUxIgoJNTZJune 19, 2024

In Labour's latest broadcast Neville and Starmer chatted in a much similar format to that seen on his popular series 'The Overlap', discussing issues including trust around politicians in recent years.

Pressed on how the Labour leader plans to change those views, Starmer gave a detailed response and said he welcomed conversation on the topic.

"Action, not words. I don't think that people are going to believe that politics has changed until they see change," he added.

"The first thing is returning politics to service. You are here to service the country."

More Gary Neville stories

'I don't think we are getting the most out of...': Gary Neville delivers bold England Euro 2024 verdict



England legend picks combined Euro 2024 and Golden Generation team - who gets in?



'Gary’s doing my head in!' Gary Neville and Ian Wright argue over missed Austria vs France opportunity as Roy Keane plays peacemaker