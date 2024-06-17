'Gary’s doing my head in!' Gary Neville and Ian Wright argue over missed Austria vs France opportunity as Roy Keane plays peacemaker

They were rivals on the pitch back in the 1990s and it didn't take long for Gary Neville and Ian Wright to disagree in the ITV Studio as the former England duo debated a missed Austria chance at half-time of their Euro 2024 clash against France.

Despite a fast start from France, Didier Deschamps' men were unable to make their early dominance count as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark in Dusseldorf.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria side were then presented with a rare chance when Christoph Baumgartner got on the end of a ball from Marcel Sabitzer but was unable to convert from ten yards out as the ball as France goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved with his legs.

But was Baumgartner looking to dink the ball over the ‘keeper or lash it past him? Neville and Wright had differing views.

“He didn’t execute,” Wright began as the pundits debated the chance at half-time. “He tried to do a little dink and he’s missed the ball.

“Gary’s doing my head in simply because Gary’s saying he’s kicked the ground. But when you look at it Gal - look, he’s missed the ball Gal!”

"As soon as you miss a chance like that you're going to get punished"@IanWright0 and @GNev2 argue on Austria's chance to go 1-0 up in the first half against France... 🥊#Euro2024 | #AUTFRA pic.twitter.com/E9YEJgjFKaJune 17, 2024

Neville was quick to respond: “Slow it down! Can we play it frame by frame please? His right foot hits the ground,” he said before the pair raised their voices in a rapid-fire exchange:

“Watch! He’s tried to dink it!”

“He hits the ground there!”

“ He missed the ball! He never touched the ball!”

“He kicks the ground!”

“He’s missed the ball!”

With the pair not getting anywhere, an unlikely peacemaker emerged, as Roy Keane looked to put the argument to bed.

“It doesn’t matter, he’s messed it up,” snarled the former Republic of Ireland midfielder. “Obviously they’re not going to get many chances. They had the bodies in the box but these are golden opportunities. You know what’s going to happen after you miss a chance like that, you’re going to get punished.

“You’ve got to take these opportunities, you’re not going to get many.”

And sure enough, within a couple of minutes, France took the lead.

Skipper Kylian Mbappe was the architect behind the opening goal, as he went past a defender and crossed a ball in from the byline, with Leeds United defender Max Wober heading the ball into the corner of his own net to give France a half-time lead.

