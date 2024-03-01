Gary Neville returns to Dragons’ Den to make emotional £50,000 investment after hearing ‘amazing’ story

Gary Neville has been a guest on Dragons' Den this season

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville returned to Dragons’ Den this week and reduced a couple to tears after investing in their ‘amazing’ story.

Neville has been a guest Dragon on the most recent series of the BBC programme and was left impressed when entrepreneurs Lottie Whyte and Joe Gray pitched their Myo Master business.

The husband and wife duo’s venture gives athletes tools and software to rehabilitate following injury, with their background story quickly catching the attention of the panel of Dragons.

Gary Neville during his playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe came up with the idea for the business after suffering a series of injuries that derailed a promising rugby career, while Lottie worked to secure backing from Google’s Black Founders Fund to grow the business.

The pair were seeking a £100,000 investment and received four offers from the Dragons, with Neville and Sara Davies sealing a deal after agreeing to invest £50,000 each in the business.

Neville admitted his admiration for the pair meant it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

“Joe I think I like your story,” he said. “And Lottie you are unbelievable. You are absolutely incredible - you are a class act.

“And I've never met anybody under interrogation and you're getting emotional as well which has just pushed me over the edge.”

Neville then cracked a joke, saying: "Never make an emotional investment!"

