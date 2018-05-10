Gattuso: Milan decide Donnarumma future, not me

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso said it is up to the club to decide on the future of star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma signed a new contract through to 2021 last year but the 19-year-old's future is far from certain amid Milan's pursuit of soon-to-be free agent and Napoli keeper Pepe Reina.

Mino Raiola's desire to see his client Donnarumma leave Milan has heightened tensions between the outspoken agent and the club.

And Gattuso was coy when asked about Donnarumma – who has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid – following Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

"At this moment Donnarumma is the Milan goalkeeper, the rest is down to the club," Gattuso told Rai Sport.

"I am the coach, all I do is train the players who are put at my disposal. As far as I am concerned, Donnarumma is one of the most important goalkeepers in the world.

"It's up to the club to decide what to do next."

Donnarumma has not missed a Serie A match this season, appearing in all 36 games, conceding 40 goals.

Milan return to league action against Atalanta on Sunday, with Gattuso's men sixth in the table and only a point ahead of their opponents.