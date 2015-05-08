Gaya gets new Valencia deal

Valencia have tied down full-back Jose Luis Gaya to a new five-year contract, ending speculation around a move away from the Mestalla.

The 19-year-old has impressed for the Liga outfit this term and was reportedly attracting the attentions of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Gaya's previous deal was thought to include an €18million release clause, but reports suggest that has been increased to €50m under the fresh terms.

"I am very happy and proud to extend my deal with Valencia," he said. "It's what I wanted from the beginning and in the end things have turned out as both parties wanted.

"We've both emerged as winners from this and it is another dream come true.

"It was very exciting to debut in the Primera Division with Valencia and now I have signed on for five more years.

"I want to thank the club for this renewal. May 25th is my birthday and there is no better early gift."

Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit fourth, having lost just one of their last 14 league games, ahead of Saturday's trip to Real Madrid.