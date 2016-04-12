Gayle agrees to new Palace contract

Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle has agreed to a new contract with the club, Alan Pardew has said.

Gayle has made just five Premier League starts in a season hampered by injuries but scored in this month's 2-2 draw with West Ham, and played 79 minutes in last weekend's 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Palace allegedly accepted a bid for Gayle from Bristol City in the close season only for the player to reject the move and then rebuffed Norwich's interest in the 25-year-old.

And Gayle's future appears to lie at Selhurst Park after he agreed to a new deal that will reportedly keep him in south London until 2019.

Pardew said: "I believe [Gayle's] contract is agreed," said Pardew. "If it's signed, I'm not 100 per cent sure.

"He's a player that scores goals and we've missed him for long periods this season."