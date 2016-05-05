Gazelec Ajaccio v Paris Saint-Germain: Relegation-threatened hosts eye vital win

Gazelec Ajaccio's survival hopes will be given a huge test on Saturday when Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to Corsica.

After earning promotion to the top flight last season, Gazelec have flirted with the bottom three during 2015-16 and currently sit one point above the drop zone with two games remaining.

Facing the dominant force in French football is hardly the ideal fixture for Thierry Laurey's side, who could find themselves in the relegation places should they lose and Reims and Toulouse pick up points.

If that happens it will be the first time that Gazelec have been in the drop zone since October and place even more importance on their final-day trip to Lorient.

"Our destiny is still in our own hands," said Laurey.

"We have suffered from a lack of quality in attack and defence since the start of the season.

"[Against Lyon] we did everything to turn the game in our favour, but it was not enough."

Gazelec have never beaten or scored against PSG in their two previous meetings, and they have won just twice in the league in 2016 – the lowest tally in the division.

In stark contrast, PSG have already equalled their own record for the number of points in a single season, and have set the best tally for victories in a campaign with 28.

PSG's away form is equally as impressive, Laurent Blanc's side heading to Corsica having lost just once in their last 21 trips on the road.

Gazelec will hope the upcoming Coupe de France final on May 21 could provide a distraction for PSG, but with 10 goals and none conceded in the last two league matches it looks unlikely.

PSG could be without playmaker Marco Verratti due to a thigh problem, but he is the only injury concern for Blanc as they eye the 100 goal mark for the league campaign – they currently have 93.

Key Opta stats:

- Gazelec Ajaccio have won two of their last four home Ligue 1 games (L2), as many as in their previous nine.

- PSG are unbeaten in their last nine away Ligue 1 games against a promoted team (winning six), their last loss was in March 2013 against Reims (0-1).

- Laurent Blanc's side have failed to score only once in their last 22 away Ligue 1 games, against Angers in December (0-0).