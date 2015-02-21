Genoa derby clash with Sampdoria postponed

The bitter rivals sit side-by-side on 35 points in Serie A, with the two teams among the challengers for European spots this season, but supporters will have to wait for their latest clash due to the poor conditions in Genoa.

After hours of pouring rain, the sodden conditions at the two sides' Stadio Luigi Ferrarris prompted authorities to delay kick-off by 15 minutes.

But, following much waiting the match was eventually called off 20 minutes after the initial kick-off time, with the officials' minds seemingly made up when attempting to roll the ball over the saturated turf.

Genoa, who were the designated away side, re-emerged after the officials' decision and applauded their drenched supporters, while Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano was not convinced that such a situation was unavoidable.

He is quoted as saying by Sky Italia: "Perhaps this could've been prevented. In these circumstances, though, it was impossible to play football."