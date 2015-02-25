Genoa game will go ahead, says Manenti

Last weekend's clash with Udinese was cancelled last weekend due to Parma's inability to pay stewards and security staff.

Serie A's bottom club have been hampered by financial problems throughout the campaign and have already been docked a point for not paying players' wages on time.

Manenti has previously insisted he will not allow Parma to be forced into bankruptcy and is eager for coach Roberto Donadoni and the players to fulfil their on-field commitments despite the turmoil surrounding the club.

"The next game will be played as normal," Manenti told Sportal.it. "As for the Udinese game we'll see when we'll be able to replay it.

"We're trying to fix the situation, but lately we haven't had the chance to work properly, we've had to chase up problems."

Manenti came in as owner and president earlier this month, replacing Rezart Taci and Emir Kodra.

And Manenti feels the old regime should be taking more of the blame for the mess Parma find themselves in.

"Everyone's against us, but we'll go forward," he added.

"I expected a warmer reception in Parma, even in the Italian system. The old management should be blamed, not the new one that you don't yet know and don't know how it works.

"However, I'm used to working in hostile conditions, I look forward with confidence."