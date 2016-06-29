Genoa seal Ocampos capture

Genoa have signed Marseille forward Lucas Ocampos on loan, with the option to make the move permanent.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Monaco, had a loan spell with Marseille in 2015 before joining the club full-time in June of that year for a fee of around €7million.

Ocampos only started seven of his 17 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring once as the club struggled to a 13th-place finish.

The Argentinian now has the chance of a fresh start in Serie A, joining a Genoa side who ended 2015-16 in 11th spot.

The Italian club's statement read: "The transaction involves a temporary transfer with an option for Genoa CFC to buy him definitively."

Genoa appointed Ivan Juric as their new manager on Tuesday, replacing Gian Piero Gasperini after his move to Atalanta.