Genoa secure Falque signing from Tottenham

Falque moved to White Hart Lane on loan from Juventus in August 2011, and made the switch permanent four months later.

However, the Spaniard failed to break into the first team with any regularity at Tottenham, making just 11 appearances in all competitions during his time there.

He made a solitary outing on loan at Southampton during the 2011-12 season, before spending the next two campaigns in Spanish football, which afforded him the opportunity to gain regular playing time.

With Almeria in 2012-13, Falque made 22 Segunda Division appearances, scoring twice, before Spurs loaned him to La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano, where he netted three times in 28 league outings.

Falque links up with a Genoa side who finished 14th in Serie A last season.