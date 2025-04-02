Richarlison has struggled for form and fitness at Spurs

Brazilian trio Flamengo, Fluminense and Palmeiras are among the clubs lining up a move for Richarlison, according to reports.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is expected to return from his latest injury in the coming days but his long-term future in North London is in doubt.

There are two more years left on Richarlison’s contract but his impact has been limited and Spurs are understood to be willing to let him leave for the right deal.

Richarlison ready to move away from Tottenham?

Richarlison in action for Fluminense

“Richarlison would prefer to stay in Europe but will listen to offers and decide on the best project for his career,” reports GOAL.

“The striker wants to go to a club where he can recover his good form and compete for titles.”

Richarlison has two years left on his contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richarlison is a Copa America winner and an Olympic goal medallist with Brazil but hasn’t yet been able to claim club honours.

He moved to England from Fluminense in 2017, starring for Watford and Everton before becoming Spurs' record signing in 2022.

As well as rejecting a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, Richarlison reportedly turned down the three Brazilian giants in the January transfer window but left the door open to a summer switch.

The 27-year-old has suffered a series of injuries in his three seasons at Spurs and hasn’t played since early February. It’s becoming apparent that both parties are minded to call it a day.

A shock return to Everton has been rumoured (Image credit: PA)

Richarlison might have watched with envy as former club Fluminense beat Boca Juniors in 2023 to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.

His desire for titles will inevitably push him away from Spurs, with serial national title winners Palmeiras and Fluminense’s great Rio de Janeiro rivals Flamengo also reportedly in contention.

Talk of Richarlison’s possible departure is nothing new. He was linked with what would have been a shock transfer to Newcastle United last year and even a return to Everton has been mooted.

Richarlison has won titles in international football (Image credit: Getty Images)

If winning trophies is his main motivation, Richarlison – who is known as one of football's most eccentric characters – will have to choose his next destination carefully.

At 27 years of age he’s likely to be eyeing up the last big contract of his career and will unfortunately be constrained by an occasionally promising but largely underwhelming stint at Spurs.

Heading back to Brazil will surely be tempting and reports indicate that he will indeed have the option again in the summer.

But Richarlison also has the exact profile to draw renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League. There’s another big transfer window ahead for the former Everton man but the first order of business is to get back on the pitch.