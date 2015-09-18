Genoa v Juventus: Our season starts now, urges Morata

Alvaro Morata wants Juventus to send a statement of intent against Genoa on Sunday after a poor start to the defence of their Serie A crown.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have taken just one point from a possible nine in the league this season, losing ground on their title rivals and slumping to 16th in the table.

However, Allegri's men came alive in Europe on Tuesday as goals from Morata and Mario Mandzukic sealed a comeback victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The close-season sale of Carlos Tevez has allowed further opportunities for Morata this term and the Spaniard is eager for more success at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris this weekend.

"The most important thing is that it has allowed us to get a win we needed and that should be a starting point," Morata told Sky and Mediaset.

"Our season starts now. We know that if Juve play at our best and play as a team we can beat anyone.

"It's not going to be easy against Genoa, but we have to do everything to keep winning. We have to give everything.

"It will be a great game in which we have to give everything to move up the table, because we haven't started in the best way.

"I think that’s normal though, because there have been a lot of changes in the team."

Genoa inflicted one of Juve's three Serie A defeats last term - Luca Antonini's late winner claiming the points on home soil - but Giampiero Gasperini's men have won just one of their opening three matches.

Paul Pogba is a doubt after missing training on Thursday with flu and Genoa forward Goran Pandev hopes his side can take advantage.

"We played two good matches without points and we want to get them on Sunday in front of our fans," Pandev told Premium Sport.

"Juventus are the strongest team in Italy and that is a reason to give everything.

"We are still at the beginning of the season and not everyone is at 100 per cent fit, but we are working and following the coach"