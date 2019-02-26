George Oakley eager to put Rangers loss behind Hamilton ahead of Aberdeen trip

Striker George Oakley insists Hamilton will not be scarred by their heavy defeat to Rangers as they prepare to take on Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Accies were 4-0 down at the interval against the Light Blues on Sunday before they stemmed the tide somewhat in the second-half ahead of substitute Kyle Lafferty’s late fifth for the visitors.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice claimed he was inspired by the Gers’ performance as his side remained second-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership, four points ahead of basement boys St Mirren and, while Oakley was also impressed, he is keen to forget the result and make amends at Pittodrie.

“It was my first game against Rangers and they were really good,” said the 23-year-old who joined from Inverness in January.

“Even their defender (Connor) Goldson said during the game that it was the best they had played in a while.

“You are up against a good team anyway and they were in form on the day, it is going to make it a little bit harder.

“It is a learning curve for all of us.

“We have to take the positives out of the game, learn from it, see what we can do better, see what we did well and just forget about the result and move forward to the next game.

“We are always going to play with no fear and that’s how it should be.”

Despite another tough test against the Dons, Londoner Oakley, who started his career at AFC Wimbledon, remains confident.

He said: “At the end of the day it is 11 against 11.

“We are all human. It is who wants it more.

“If I’m honest, I haven’t seen much of Aberdeen but I know that they are a physical side.

“They are obviously a good side, they are always fighting up at the top and I am looking forward to my first game against them.

“We will take very game that comes and see where we are at the end of the season.

“But I am really confident. We have a great bunch of lads who want to work hard, who want to learn and that’s all you can do.”