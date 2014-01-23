Gera: Experience the key to Baggies survival

New head coach Pepe Mel saw West Brom pick up a 1-1 draw against Everton in his first game in charge on Monday, a result that moved the team four points clear of the bottom three.

With only six points separating 10 teams in the lower half of the table, midfielder Gera believes the experienced players within Albion's squad will be crucial in the fight for top-flight survival.

"I think you need some experienced players in the team," the Hungary international told the club's official website.

"It doesn't mean you need to be over 35, you need to read the game well and say the right things.

"We have enough experienced players.

"Being experienced helps you when you're under pressure, in trouble, and when you're not doing something well and you need to respond in the game."

After exiting the FA Cup in the third round against Crystal Palace, West Brom's second game under Mel is not until next Wednesday when they take on local rivals Aston Villa.