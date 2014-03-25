Gerets: Marseille return not on the cards

The Belgian is held in such high regard at Marseille following his first spell at the club that an online campaign was set up aimed at bringing him back to France's second city.

Gerets was at the helm from September 2007 until May 2009 before moving on to Saudi club Al Hilal when his contract expired and the 59-year-old is currently in charge of Qatar outfit Lekhwiya.

With Jose Anigo set to step down as interim coach of Marseille at the end of the season, talk of Gerets' returning has surfaced again.

However, he has played down the likelihood of another spell with the nine-time French champions.

"This flame between Marseille and I hasn't got any weaker, but I stop you straight away: today there is nothing concrete between 'OM' and myself." Gerets told France Football magazine

"Nobody at OM or in the name of OM has contacted me. I am under contract with Lekhwiya until June 2015 and my future isn't a worry."