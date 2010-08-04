German-born Jones set for USA debut

U.S coach Bob Bradley named 14 of his World Cup squad for the game and included four players who had not featured in his 23 in South Africa.

The four non-World Cup players in the squad are Schalke's Jones, Anderlecht midfielder Sacha Kljestan, Alejandro Bedoya, of Swedish club Orebro and Colombus defender Chad Marshall.

Jones' father is American and although he has played for Germany in three friendly games he opted to switch to the U.S last year but missed out on the World Cup due to a shin injury.

"This game is a great opportunity to showcase many players from the World Cup team who earned the respect and appreciation of fans across the country," said Bradley,.

"At the same time, our goal continues to be to compete and succeed against the best teams in the world. With an extremely talented group of players, Brazil will be another difficult test," he said.

Striker Jozy Altidore and attacking midfielder Clint Dempsey were among the players not called up by Bradley, probably to allow them to continue their pre-season build-up with their clubs in Europe.

Bradley's future as U.S coach remains unclear with neither he nor the U.S Soccer Federation giving any firm indication as to whether he will be offered a deal beyond his current contract which runs out at the end of December.

The game on August 10 is being held at the New Meadowlands stadium in East Rutherford and more than 55,000 tickets have already been sold.

New Brazil coach Mano Menezes made wholesale changes to his squad with only four survivors from the World Cup.

Dani Alves, Ramires, Thiago Silva and Robinho were the only members of Menezes' squad who were in South Africa, where Brazil lost in the quarter-finals to the Netherlands.

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton)

Defenders: Carlos Bocanegra (Saint-Etienne), Jonathan Bornstein (Chivas USA), Steve Cherundolo (Hannover), Clarence Goodson (IK Start), Chad Marshall (Columbus Crew), Jonathan Spector (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Orebro), Michael Bradley (Borussia Monchengladbach), Landon Donovan (Los Angeles Galaxy), Maurice Edu (Rangers), Benny Feilhaber (Aarhus), Jermaine Jones (Schalke), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

Forwards: Edson Buddle (Los Angeles Galaxy), Robbie Findley (Real Salt Lake), Herculez Gomez (Pachuca)

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook