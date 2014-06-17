Germany allay injury fears over defensive duo

The defensive duo suffered the problems during the 4-0 thrashing of Portugal on Monday, as Joachim Low's men took control of Group G.

Hummels, who scored the second goal, had to be withdrawn in the latter stages with a thigh problem, while Boateng injured his hand in a fall.

A statement released by the German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday confirmed that Hummels would be a doubt for their next group match, against Ghana on Saturday, but Boateng will be available.

"The scans revealed that Boateng has damage to the ligament of the thumb of the right hand during a fall," it read.

"The defender must wear a splint for six weeks, with which he can play with the consent of the referee.

"Hummels sustained a contusion in his right thigh with bleeding in the muscles.

"When the (Borussia) Dortmund defender can fully return to training and whether he can play against Ghana, depends on the further course of healing."