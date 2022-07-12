Germany ease to win over Spain to qualify as group winners

Germany continued to underline their Euro 2022 credentials with a 2-0 win over Spain to book their place in the quarter-finals at the top of Group B.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side had swept past Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture and proved too strong for a Spanish side looking to build their own momentum having comfortable seen off Finland.

It took Germany just three minutes to open the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos tried to make a clearance from a routine back-pass but the ball stuck Klara Buhl, who turned inside Barcelona defender Irene Paredes to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

After being gifted an early goal, Germany soon settled to dominate possession in midfield.

Spain, though, were suddenly presented with a golden chance to score themselves when Lucia Garcia was played clear of a high German backline.

The Athletic Bilbao forward raced into the penalty area and took the ball wide of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, but sent her angled shot into the side netting.

Mariona Caldentey, right, went close for Spain (John Walton/PA)

Spain continued to press for an equaliser as Mariona Caldentey fired a dipping effort from the edge of the box just wide.

It was Germany, though, who were on target again seven minutes before half-time.

A corner was floated over into the six-yard box, where captain Alexandra Popp got up to flick in a backward header via a slight deflection.

Spain looked to regroup once more and went close again just before the break when Aitana Bonmati’s chipped effort dropped just wide.

Germany boss Voss-Tecklenburg made a change for the second half, with Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Lattwein coming on for Lina Magull.

Wolfsburg forward Popp almost had a third for Germany soon after the restart when she headed wide at the back post from a corner.

Popp was centre stage again as the hour mark approached, going down under what looked like a tug on the front of her shirt from Spain captain Paredes as she aimed to run clear on goal.

Experienced French referee Stephanie Frappart, though, waved play on and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Spain almost pulled a goal back with 18 minutes left when a deep ball was floated into the penalty area and Caldentey sent a volley goalwards, which was brilliantly tipped over by Frohms.

Germany had the ball in the net again on 82 minutes after Tabea Wassmuth – clearly offside – raced clear and rounded the goalkeeper before the flag was eventually raised.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s side play their final Group B match against Finland in Milton Keynes on Saturday, while Spain will battle it out with Denmark for the chance to face hosts England in the last eight.