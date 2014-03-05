Germany must improve, insists coach Low

Low's men are among the favourites for this year's FIFA World Cup having breezed through qualification without defeat, collecting nine wins and a draw.

But Chile served further notice that they, too, will be a team to watch in Brazil with a fine performance in Stuttgart.

Indeed, Low was quick to pay tribute to Jorge Sampaoli's men.

"It's always good to be reminded that there are good footballers not only in Germany," he said in quotes reported by Bild. "We have a lot of work to do in the coming months."

The boss' sentiments were echoed by skipper Philipp Lahm.

"That was a lucky win," he admitted. "We still have work ahead of us before the World Cup, it is clear.

"However, we are always well prepared for the World Cup. I'm not worried."

Bastian Schweinsteiger focussed on the positives, saying: "Victory is victory; Chile are, after all, one of the best teams in South America."