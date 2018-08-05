Germany's Gomez calls time on international career

Germany striker Mario Gomez has announced he is followng Mesut Ozil in retiring from international footballl at the age of 33.

Gomez revealed in a post on his official Facebook account that he is calling time on his Germany career having appeared for his nation at the 2018 World Cup.

It means manager Joachim Low will be without two of the players he took to Russia after Arsenal midfielder Ozil confirmed he no longer wished to be considered in a statement that criticised German Football Federation (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel.

Gomez made 78 appearances for Germany, scoring 31 times, and was used as a substitute in each of his country's three games at the World Cup, where the defending champions surprisingly exited at the group stage.

The Stuttgart striker made his international bow in 2007 but missed the victorious 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil following injury issues.

"My time in the national team was not always easy, not always successful and yet beautiful," Gomez said.

"I have met many people with whom I will remain very attached. But now is the time to make room and give the many young and highly talented boys the opportunity to fulfill their dream, to prove themselves, to gain experience and to achieve the best for Germany."

He added: "I wish the team, the coaches and the whole team only the best! I will enjoy time with my family during international matches and keep my fingers crossed. Even if it feels different for many fans at the moment, this team will soon give us all a lot of fun again."