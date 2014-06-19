Germany's Neuer brushes off injury concerns

Neuer kept a clean sheet as Joachim Low's side began their FIFA World Cup Group G campaign with a stunning 4-0 win over Portugal last week.

The 28-year-old had been an injury doubt ahead of the game, yet came through unscathed and is now looking ahead to Saturday's clash with Ghana.

"For me it (the injury) was not a big issue," he told the DFB's official website. "I knew always that I would come back in time.

"It's quite normal that I am still treated. I can do all the things I need for my game without problems. The treatment is more or less cosmetic; that's no big deal."

Germany's comprehensive win has reinforced their position as one of the tournament's favourites, but Neuer is keen to guard against complacency.

He added: "We all know that we cannot let up. Against Portugal, not everything was perfect; we know that.

"I've always said that we start with the first final and will hopefully play a total of seven finals.

"Against Ghana, we face a second final. Compared to the game against Portugal, we have to try to be a bit tighter."