Gerrard admits management 'dream' after hanging up his boots

Steven Gerrard will not rush into making a decision over his next career move but admitted going into management is a "dream".

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard on Thursday announced he was ending his playing career after opting earlier this month not to renew his contract at LA Galaxy beyond the end of the 2016 season.

He has already rejected the opportunity to become the manager of English League One side MK Dons and is willing to wait for a role he feels is more suitable while working in the media in the meantime.

"I'd like to do a bit of both [coaching and media]," he told BT Sport.

"In the future I definitely have dreams and aspirations of having a go at the management or assisting a manager and being back involved in a dressing room."

Asked what prompted his decision to hang up his boots now, the 36-year-old added: "A few reasons really. You're aware of this time coming towards the end, your body starts talking to you, the pains and aches get more regular.

"The way you feel on the pitch changes. Over the last couple of years I've felt myself slowing down a bit and basically can't deliver what I used to and that becomes frustrating as time goes on.

"I've also listened to people over the years, important people in the game and people that I respect, and they always said go with a tiny bit left. Don't overstay your welcome and play on too long when it becomes embarrassing and I can feel that's not too far away."

Gerrard said there was not one particular moment when he felt age had caught up with him.

"No, it was more a period of time. At the Galaxy I was getting too many injuries, I didn't feel as sharp as I used to and the games were becoming more challenging," he explained.

"In saying that, I've had a few moments in the last six months when I've thought I didn't play well or that some guy got the better of me and I don't like that."