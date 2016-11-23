Gerrard admits speaking to MK Dons over managerial vacancy

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he held talks with League One side MK Dons over their vacant managerial position.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder is considering his future in the game – whether to play on or go into coaching – after his departure from LA Galaxy was confirmed last week.

But the 36-year-old felt it is not the right time to start a managerial career with the Dons, who currently sit in the relegation zone of the third tier of English football and parted company with Karl Robinson last month.

"I spoke to them [MK Dons]. I had a chat with the chairman, I think it's a very exciting job for someone else," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"But it's a bit soon for me, but it is true I did speak to them yes."

Gerrard – who has also been linked with Celtic – reflected on his time with the Galaxy with mixed emotions, having exited the play-offs following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Colorado Rapids.

He said: "It was very enjoyable.

"Unfortunately we never won the MLS this season. We got to the semi-finals and got knocked out on penalties, so slightly disappointed with how it finished, but it was still very enjoyable.

"I'm taking a bit of time to consider what's next. Exciting times moving forward."