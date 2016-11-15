Gerrard to Celtic would be a massive deal - Sinclair

Celtic star Scott Sinclair hopes the Scottish champions can pull off a "massive" deal by signing former England captain Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has options to continue his illustrious playing career as well as move into coaching after deciding not to renew his contract with LA Galaxy and leave MLS.

His former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly front of the queue with regards to offering Gerrard a playing contract, although the former Anfield skipper has been linked with returning to his boyhood club as a coach.

Current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp said Gerrard would "always be welcome" at the club.

"It'd be a massive thing if he did come here, that would be unbelievable," Sinclair told a media conference.

"I think the fans would take to him and it'd be a massive deal in football.

"He's a world-class player so I'm sure that a lot of players would learn from him."