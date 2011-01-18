Gerrard desperate for Dalglish to stay

Gerrard, sent off in Dalglish's first game in charge when Liverpool lost 1-0 at Manchester United in the FA Cup, will miss Saturday's game at Wolverhampton Wanderers but is keen to turn the club's fortunes around under the new man.

"I want to do everything in my power to ensure that he stays here for a long time, beyond the initial six months," Gerrard told the club magazine LFC Weekly.

"I'd love nothing better when the end of the season comes than for us to be on the back of a good run of results that ensures he gets the job full-time. That's my short-term plan, to give everything I've got and all my energy to try to make that happen.

"I won't lie. When Kenny rang to say he was coming back it was a big lift. I love Kenny as a person and I've certainly enjoyed the first few days we've had working with him. I can see a positive future for Kenny at the club," added Gerrard.

Liverpool's home defeat last month by a Wolves team bottom of the league was one of the lowest points in recent years for the club and went a long way towards sealing the dismissal of previous manager Roy Hodgson.

Dalglish was a popular choice to replace him and Gerrard said the man who has won eight titles as a player and manager at the club would pull everyone together.

"I think he's the perfect person to get everyone moving in the right direction again. He's the talisman at this club," said the England midfielder.

"His nickname, the King, says it all really. He's the perfect manager and person to bring it all together. It's time to re-group and for us all to be pulling in the right direction because this season certainly hasn't been good enough."