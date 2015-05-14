Gerrard: I have thought about managing Liverpool

Outgoing Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard admits he has considered managing the club.

Gerrard, 34, will make an emotional final appearance in front of the Anfield faithful when Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Galaxy-bound midfielder has thought about the prospect of returning to the club as a manager if the opportunity should arise.

"We will have to wait and see. I don't want to jump into conclusions and create headlines," Gerrard told Premier League Productions.

"Being the manager of this club is probably one of hardest jobs in the world. First and foremost you have to be good enough, got to be prepared for it and got to be offered it.

"A lot of things would have to happen from now until then so we will have to wait and see. But it is something I have thought about so maybe one day."

Gerrard has never won the Premier League during his time at Anfield and rues the failure to achieve that goal as he prepares to head to Major League Soccer.

"A career is always full of high and lows the biggest regret is not having a Premier League winners' medal," he said.

"I would have loved one of those. That would have been the icing on the cake. But in life you can't have it all.

"In a perfect scenario I would have that, so of course I have had some low moments, some cruel moments as well along the way.

"But I think sometimes to achieve the good things and some highs you have to go through setbacks and feel disappointment and pain to bounce back and get the highs as well."