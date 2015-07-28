Gerrard, Keane and Bradley pull out of MLS All-Star squad

Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Michael Bradley have delivered a blow to MLS All-Stars' chances against Tottenham by withdrawing from Pablo Mastroeni's squad due to injury.

LA Galaxy duo Gerrard and Keane, along with Toronto FC captain Bradley, were expected to be named in Mastroeni's starting XI for Wednesday's match with the Premier League club in Denver.

However, MLS announced on Tuesday that the trio, plus New England Revolution midfielder Chris Tierney, are now unavailable due to unspecified injuries.

Along with Frank Lampard, Gerrard was named as MLS commissioner Don Garber's pick for the All-Stars' annual friendly - but neither of the former England team-mates will feature at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, with Lampard suffering from a calf problem.

Reigning MLS MVP Keane spoke earlier this week of how much he was looking forward to playing against Tottenham, for whom he scored 122 goals in 306 appearances across two spells at White Hart Lane, but he will also not play.

Gerrard, Keane, Bradley and Tierney have been replaced in the All-Stars' squad by Galaxy pair Juninho and Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew duo Ethan Finley and Waylon Francis, and Sam Cronin of Colorado Rapids.