Gerrard: Liverpool must retain their focus

But the 33-year-old England international admitted winning his first league title 'flashes in and out' of his mind ahead of his side's clash against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.



Chelsea's shock 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace and Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday has left Liverpool with a chance to climb top of the table.



Gerrard has a timely reminder for his team-mates that the smallest mistake could prove costly so late in the season.



"The message has to be that we have won nothing yet," he said.



"We are involved in the title race now, there's no getting away from that, but, from experience, I know that you can never afford to get carried away.



"We are expecting a tough match against Spurs, but we are in one of those situations at the moment where we have to win every game.



"We have got to have a cup final mentality from now until the end of the season. There are seven games to go and we have to try and win them all.



"I try not to think too much about what's at stake.



"Don't get me wrong, winning the title flashes in and out of my mind from time to time, but I am experienced and I know this is a ruthless league."



Gerrard said it was up to him, and the other experienced members of Liverpool's squad, to help the youngsters.



Having won just about every other trophy, Gerrard said he should be feeling more nervous than his younger team-mates with a rare opportunity to win the league so late in his career.



"The games are coming thick and fast, so there is no time to think," he said.

"That's not such a bad thing when you've got a young team. When you have too much time to think about it, that's when you start asking yourself, 'what if?'



"If anything, it should be me who is anxious because I am the one who is running out of time for the title.



"It's important that the more experienced lads help the younger ones keep their feet on the ground and stay humble."