Gerrard 'looked like he belonged' on Galaxy debut - Arena

Steven Gerrard's performance on debut for LA Galaxy drew praise from coach Bruce Arena, who felt the midfielder "looked like he belonged".

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard played the first 45 minutes as his new side secured a 2-1 victory over Club America in the opening match of the 2015 International Champions Cup.

Reflecting on the 35-year-old's display, Arena said: "I think Steven played well.

"His passing was very good, his partnership with Juninho was good, he won some tackles, helped create some chances, he could have had a goal, the keeper made a great save on him.

"For his first time out it was very encouraging, he looked like he belonged, his leadership was really good."

Arena believes it will take time for Gerrard to get up to full speed and added: "He is probably about a month away from being fit enough to play a full match, it will take some games.

"It doesn't come from training, he will have to play some matches and we will try to slowly build him into that, but what I could see tonight it was a good 45 minutes from him."