Gerrard: Preparation key to title push

Brendan Rodgers' side sit top of the Premier League going into the last six games of the campaign, and know that a haul of 18 points from their final run of fixtures would give them a first top-flight crown since 1990.

Liverpool are on course to break the all-time Premier League record for goals in a season - set by Chelsea, with 103, in 2009-10 - having netted a remarkable 88 times in their 32 matches so far.

The Merseyside club have surged to the top of the table on the back of a run of eight straight league victories, and they have not lost since their 2-1 reverse at Chelsea on December 29.

Such form is in stark contrast to recent seasons, with Liverpool having finished seventh, eighth, sixth and seventh in the last four campaigns.

And captain Gerrard, who has scored 11 Premier League goals this term, believes Liverpool laid the groundwork for their impressive campaign in the second half of 2012-13, which saw them lose just three of their final 19 games.

"I remember us finishing last season very strongly and very consistently and I think we've taken that into this year," the England skipper told the club's official website.

"We had a very good pre-season and the form from day one, this season, has been consistent - and of late, I think we've taken it to the next level again.

"The run we're on is superb and it's credit to everyone in the squad."