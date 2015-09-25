Gerrard: Real wanted me to start a war with Liverpool to force move

Steven Gerrard has revealed Real Madrid wanted him to "kick up a war" in order to force through a move away from Liverpool.

LA Galaxy's Gerrard was a constant transfer target for Real during his time as Liverpool captain, and the veteran midfielder claims Jose Mourinho - now back in charge of Chelsea - was desperate to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In an interview with BT Sport set to be aired on September 30, Gerrard said his love for Liverpool was too strong, despite the advances of Mourinho, who came close to luring the former England international to Chelsea in 2005.

"They wanted me to kick up a war to get out of Liverpool for a certain amount of money, which I wasn't prepared to do," the 35-year-old said.

"I think Real Madrid, when they're after a player they have the attitude of 'we're Real Madrid, you should fight to come to us'.

"But my love for Liverpool, I'm not prepared to go to war and plus I was very happy and stable at the time."

Gerrard has scored one goal since moving to the Galaxy, who are third in the MLS Western Conference with four regular-season matches remaining.