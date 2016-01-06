Gerrard sad to see Benitez sacked at Madrid

Steven Gerrard says he was saddened after hearing Rafael Benitez was sacked as Real Madrid coach on Monday.

Benitez was sacked after just seven months as coach, despite Madrid sitting third in La Liga and comfortably progressing to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The 55-year-old was immediately replaced by former France international Zinedine Zidane.

Gerrard, who won a Champions League and FA Cup under Benitez at Liverpool, confessed he was sad to see him replaced at Madrid.

"I'm sad for Rafa because I thought he was doing a decent job at Madrid," he said.

"But with the quality in his CV, I'm sure big clubs around the world will be trying to get Rafa Benitez because he's a wonderful manager."

Asked if he could see Benitez back in the Premier League, Gerrard said: "I can. I don't know what club though.

"You never know what club in the Premier League might need a manager because any club could need a manager at any given time.

"It's a brutal business with results. Clubs change their managers very quickly at the moment."