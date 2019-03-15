Gerrard unsure when Dorrans will return for Rangers

Steven Gerrard admits he has no idea when Graham Dorrans will be back in a Rangers shirt.

The midfield playmaker has mustered just one start and two substitute appearances since Gerrard took over last summer as he continues to struggle with a long-term knee injury.

Gerrard had hoped to have the former Livingston, West Brom and Norwich ace back available last month.

But having seen the 31-year-old suffer a fresh setback on his road to recovery, Ibrox boss Gerrard confessed he has no idea when he will be fit enough for action again.

Asked for an update on Dorrans and fellow long-term casulty Jamie Murphy, Gerrard said: “Jamie has been to see the specialist who has had a look at his knee and tidied it up a little bit.

“He’s on course for the back end of the season, the very back end. If not it will be a pre-season job for Jamie.

“As for Graham Dorrans, I don’t know. He’s had a couple of setbacks since he’s come back and I’m not sure. I was hopeful a couple of weeks ago but I’m not sure where he’s at just now.

“He’s outside with the physio pushing to come back into the squad. But he’s been in this situation two or three times before this season and had a setback, so I can’t say I’m confident right now, but I’m hopeful he will get through and be available as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard admits he was shocked to see keeper Allan McGregor announce his retirement from international action this week.

The 37-year-old was expected to be part of Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers with Kazakhstan and San Marino.

But he dropped the bombshell news he was hanging up tartan gloves to concentrate on Rangers.

Gerrard said: “Allan has been magnificent for me. He’s a top player and I respect his decision.

“Allan knows his body and if he’s feeling it’s going to help him from a personal point of view and he’s going to feel better for Rangers then good.

“I’m sure Alex will be disappointed as will his team-mates because he’s a top goalie.

“I was only aware of it in the last few days and I was a bit surprised. Maybe extending his club career a bit longer was part of his call.

“But having spoken to Allan I respect his decision. Only he knows how he feels coming off astroturf having played three games in a week.

“He’s got the right to make big decisions for his career and I’ll support and back those decision, but it’s definitely Scotland’s loss because he’s a top goalie.”