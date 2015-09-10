Gerrard wishes Liverpool had offered him coaching role

Steven Gerrard has revealed he would have remained at his beloved Liverpool this season had he been offered a coaching role by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The LA Galaxy midfielder stunned Liverpool fans back in January when he announced plans to move to MLS after he became frustrated by protracted contract negotiations.

Gerrard has since spoken of his desire one day to return to the backroom staff at Anfield, although the 35-year-old - who made 504 Premier League appearances for the club he captained with distinction - is surprised that chance was not offered before he made the decision to quit Merseyside.

"I might be contradicting myself here but what would have kept me at Liverpool into this season was the chance of shadowing Brendan Rodgers and his staff as well as playing," Gerrard told the Daily Mail.

"Those ideas were only mentioned to me after I had announced I was leaving.

"I don't know if I am going to be good enough to be a manager, or a number one, number two, number three or number four.

"Liverpool replaced coaches Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh in the summer, so they were looking for a new number two, or number three or number four. I would have been tailor-made to fill one of these roles, as well as making myself available as a squad player.

"I could have been a good squad player, a good sub, as well as getting management experience that money can't buy."

Instead, Gerrard is in America and is still experiencing mixed emotions about his Liverpool departure.

He added: "Yeah, I do miss it.

"I miss everything about it. When I switch on the TV and see the stadiums, with 50, 60, 70,000 people - the aggression, the intensity, the tension. I am jealous.

"I miss the build-up, competing with better players, I miss being Steven Gerrard, Liverpool captain and walking out in front of my people with that pressure and trying to get a result for them.

"As much as I am enjoying it out here with a fresh challenge, I'd like nothing better than being 25 again and with 10 years ahead of me in the Premier League, playing for Liverpool, but I've had my time."