Gervinho: Anything is possible under Garcia

Ivory Coast forward Gervinho has flourished at Roma since signing from Arsenal last year, and has scored three times already this season to help the capital club win all four of their games in all competitions.

And the 27-year-old has no doubt as to who the inspiration behind Roma's renaissance, after they finished second behind Juventus in Serie A last season.

"He's [Garcia] loved by the Roma supporters, as well as by everyone in and around the club," Gervinho told FIFA.com.

"He's been able to get his ideas across well and apply his style of play, which is based on holding onto the ball as much as possible.

"All the players immediately bought into his plans, and the results followed.

"Now there's competition for places practically all over the park, which is good news, as we're involved in numerous competitions this year.

"And, looking back, it was perhaps a lack of depth that cost us the title last season. Now, anything is possible."