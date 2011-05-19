Gervinho in no hurry to decide future

The in-demand attacker, who increased his value with the winner in Lille’s 1-0 win over Sochaux on Wednesday night, has insisted that he wants to enjoy the club's recent success and focus on his future at the end of the season.

Although a host of clubs are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old including a string of Europe’s top clubs, it is believed that Harry Redknapp's Tottenham Hotspur are at the top of the list, with the White Hart Lane supremo believed to have watched Gervinho in the league leaders' recent French Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have read in the French press and been told by a friend in London that Harry [Redknapp] has been to watch me," he said.

"But, to be honest, I am only thinking about winning the French league at the moment.

"The transfer talk can wait until the end of the season."

Spurs' failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could hinder their hopes of bagging the Ivorian in the summer, with Lille on the brink of sealing the league title, ensuring passage to Europe's premier club competition next term.

